India Gears Up for 72nd R-Day Amid Pandemic, Farmers’ Protest

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and farmers’ tractor rally against the farm laws, Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi will wear a different look this year. For starters, there will no chief guest this year due to COVID-19.

The number of people, witnessing the historic parade, has been reduced to 25,000 from 1.25 lakh the year before.

It will be for the first time in over five decades that India will not have a chief guest at the Republic Day Parade



The size of marching contingents has been reduced from 144 to 96

All members who are part of tableaux contingents have undergone COVID-19 testing

Unlike previous years, children will not be receiving bravery awards in person due to physical distancing protocols

The farmers have assured that the tractor rally will be peaceful and will not hinder the parade

Farmers to Undertake Tractor Rally

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws, after significant back and forth with the Delhi Police, will undertake a tractor rally even as India gears up to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, in the national capital.

The tractor rally is slated to begin amid tight security after the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.

Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.

President Hails Farmers, Scientists and Soldiers on Republic Day Eve

On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said the values outlined in the Preamble of the Constitution are sacred to everybody in the nation.

The President said in his speech said: "These values – justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity – outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution are sacred to all of us. Its abiding adherence is meant not only for those who are mandated to govern but for the people at large.

"Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are perennial principles of our philosophy of life. They come to us from the dawn of this civilisation through an unbroken chain," he said.

. Read more on India by The Quint.India Gears Up for 72nd R-Day Amid Pandemic, Farmers’ ProtestHappy 72nd Republic Day Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greeting Cards . Read more on India by The Quint.