India’s GDP Down to 3.1% in Q4, FY20 Growth Shrinks to 4.2%

A massive contraction in manufacturing and construction activities pulled India's GDP growth rate down to 3.1 percent in the last quarter of 2019-20 from Q3's 4.1 percent and 5.7 percent rise reported for the like period of the previous fiscal.

Consequently, India's FY20 GDP declined to 4.2 percent from 6.1 percent in FY19.

On a sequential basis, the quarterly growth rate has progressively come down from 5.2 percent in Q1 of 2019-20 to 4.4 percent in Q2 and 4.1 percent in Q3.

Last fiscal, the Indian economy faced a severe demand slowdown on account of high GST rates, farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints.

This time around, the national lockdown implemented to curb the COVID-19 outbreak has delt a severe blow to the economy.

