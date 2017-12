While addressing the first winter session of the Parliament, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked the members not to use the word 'beg' while laying papers on the Sabha's table. Stating it as a 'suggestion', Naidu said India is a free nation and none of the members need to 'beg' to present their papers. "Just say I raise to lay on the table," said Naidu to the members.