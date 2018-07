Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, talking about vision of Prime Minister for 'New India' by 2022, said that India will be free from corruption, casteism, terrorism and country will achieve proper cleanliness. "Narendra Modi has a clear vision of 'New India' and our country will be corruption-free, casteism and clean India by 2022", said Amit Shah in Gandhinagar.