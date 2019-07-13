India, France are working for adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism: Vijay Gokhale

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale attended French National Day program organised at Embassy of France in the national capital on Friday. While addressing at the French National Day celebrations Vijay Gokhale said, "It's an honour for me to represent my country on the French National Day celebrations. France has stood with us in every situation shoulder to shoulder. We are increasingly engaging in new areas, including in Indian ocean region and on climate change." "We (India-France) have stood shoulder to shoulder in working together for adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism and France has been foremost in our efforts to list terrorists in the United Nations Sanctions Committee," he added. Celebrated on July 14, Bastille Day is the French national day and the most important bank holiday in France. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, which is traditionally considered as the symbol of the French Revolution.