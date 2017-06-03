India and France will take Paris accord forward, declare Modi, Macron

Paris, June 3 (IANS) Unfazed by the US withdrawal, India and France on Saturday pledged themselves to a successful implementation of the Paris accord on climate change even as they vowed to jointly fight the scourge of terrorism, the two challenges that are stalking the world at large.

"India and France jointly gave birth to this idea of Paris accord. We moved shoulder to shoulder and worked on the agreement which is a shared legacy of the world. It will benefit the future generations and give them a new hope," Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared at a joint media interaction after talks with new French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

"It is not just a question of protection of environment but it is the responsibility of all of us to save Mother Earth as protection of environment is an article of faith for us for centuries. What we got from our ancestors it becomes our responsibility to give pure water and pure air to the coming generations and the future world," he said.

The assertion by the two leaders came a day after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out of the Paris Accord, blaming among other things, India seeking huge aid to fight climate change. Trump's decision has come under global attack.

Expressing India's strong determination, the Prime Minister said, "India is with the Paris accord, and even beyond that we will walk together and work together in the interest of future generations. In this direction India and France are taking several measures."

Observing that the world is passing through a crisis, Modi said that he and Macron discussed terrorism extensively, on how to save the world from terror and radicalisation. And how to "go forward in deradicalisation and how to strengthen the fight against terror."

Earlier, Macron said France, which has seen some of the worst terror attacks in recent times, would stand by India in its fight against terrorism.

On climate change, Modi said the CEO's forum has been directed to work on sustainable technology in this regard.

He said that at the time of the Paris accord an International Solar Alliance was launched and he was happy that President Macron was fully committed to it.

"He (Macron) asked me how do we go about in taking this forward," he said.

Referring to climate change and terrorism as two major challenges before the world, Modi said, "We cannot see the danger of climate change but we can see the horrific effects of terrorism, we can feel it. Innocent people, women, children lose their lives to terror. Every child in France knows the face of terror."

Complimenting Macron on his electoral victory in a short span of time, he expressed hope that the French leader's "energetic, visionary and young leadership" would provide strong and successful helming for not only France but contribute to a strong European Union to maintain a balance in the global order.

Modi thanked Macron for accepting his invitation to visit India.

He also shared the French President's views on greater exchange of students programmes between the two countries and said they will strengthen it.

"The canvas of our relationship is very wide covering technology, trade, innovation, investment, education, energy, entrepreneurs, defence and communication. All these are important for us. The canvas is so wide that you can make out whether it is smart cities where the French have made investments and communication cooperation," he said.

Modi said the bilateral relations between the two countries are very deep in every sector. It is not limited just to two countries but it is helpful in the global context - "How we can move forward on the common good of the global context," he said.

In his remarks Macron said that the first and foremost of their commitment is to the climate change accord and they will continue till the end in its implementation.

"Both our countries are committed to work together in defence cooperation, maritime security and fighting terrorism on the internet too. France will stand by India in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Macron said France is also committed to taking initiatives in tapping solar energy as part of harnessing renewable energy.

He said France wants more Indian students to come to France for education and similarly French students going to India.

He said that the French government would like more exchanges between the two countries in literature and cinema.

