India, France, Australia hold Indo-Pacific dialogue: An alternative to the Quad in critical region won't hurt

On Wednesday, India, France and Australia " as the headline suggests " held the inaugural trilateral dialogue on the Indo-Pacific with a view to "[underscoring] the goal of guaranteeing peace, security and adherence to international law in the Indo-Pacific by drawing on the excellence of bilateral relations between France, India and Australia". So what happens to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue? Are India's better served by this dialogue mechanism? Won't this trilateral dialogue have the Chinese up in arms? These questions and a handful more will be examined in due time.

Attended via teleconference by co-chairs FranÃ§ois Delattre (secretary-general of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs), Frances Adamson (secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of India, this first trilateral dialogue witnessed discussions on "geostrategic challenges, [the countries'] respective strategies for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and prospects for cooperation in the region, especially in the context of the public health crisis."

In addition, the countries "expressed their shared will to successfully conclude concrete cooperation projects in the maritime sector and those promoting global commons (climate, environment and biodiversity, health). The three countries also discussed the challenges and priorities of multilateralism, as well as upholding and reforming it."

Pourquoi la France?

The document 'The French Strategy in the Indo-Pacific' points out, "A nation of the Indo-Pacific, France has large territory in the region (Mayotte and La RÃ©union islands, Scattered Islands and French Southern and Antarctic Territories, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna, French Polynesia and Clipperton), including 93 percent of its exclusive economic zone, home to a population of 1.5 million French citizens. France also maintains a strong military presence of 8,000 troops while French trade heavily relies on the 7,000 subsidiary companies and the 150,000 French expatriates who have settled in the area."

Historical imperative aside, President Emmanuel Macron has over the course of his presidency built on key defence deals signed by his predecessor FranÃ§ois Hollande in 2016 " with India (Dassault Rafale jets) and Australia (submarines). In Sydney in May 2018, he declared, "We're not naive: If we want to be seen and respected by China as an equal partner, we must organise ourselves... This new Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis is absolutely key for the region and our joint objectives in the Indo-Pacific region."

His thinly-veiled reference to China as a hegemon naturally did not go down well with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs that treated the world to yet another whinge, courtesy spokesperson Hua Chunying's warning to Macron: "Before making such comments or groundless accusations, you should clarify these facts." And when the MoFA's at it, can Chinese State propaganda machinery media be far behind? Dubbing his speech 'baffling', a Global Times op-ed suggested, "The only explanation is that as France is in decline, opportunism is rising within its diplomacy. France can hardly play a big role in the Indo-Pacific region either politically or militarily."

Nevertheless, the three countries persisted with the Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis (hereby referred to as the Axis), resulting in the first meeting in this context being held on Wednesday.

What about the Quad?

The popularisation of the term 'Indo-Pacific' " the integrated theatre that combines the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, and the landmasses that surround them, as per think-tank IDSA " can ostensibly be attributed to US president Donald Trump. But it was his predecessor, Barack Obama, whose policy turned the region into a key focus of US foreign policy. His government's 'pivot to Asia' saw the US engage in a deeper capacity with the Asia-Pacific (as it was then called) in terms of trade (mobilising the now-scrapped Trans-Pacific Partnership) and security (joining the East Asia Summit).

It could be argued that the Indo-Pacific of today represents more of a geopolitical and geostrategic region than the Asia-Pacific, which is more of a geographical description of the same area.