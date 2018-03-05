India has the fourth strongest military power in the world

India’s has managed to maintain its position in the top five military powers in the world on the Global Firepower List 2017 Country’s military is placed fourth on a global index that ranked 133 countries on the basis of their global military prowess. USA ranks one, while Russia and china take up the 2nd and third position. The rankings for the index are based after evaluating the countries on 50 parameters, including military resources, natural resources, industry and geographical features and available manpower. When compared with Pakistan, India was seen ahead on all aspects except the number of attack helicopters, self-propelled artillery and waterway coverage. India was trailed by major military powers like France, UK, Japan, Turkey, and Germany.