India is at forefront of setting the global narrative in various sectors: PM Modi

Praising a major bulk of Indians, who are working hard to bring India's name on global platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has come up at the forefront of global narrative in various sectors like climate justice, apprehending economic offenders among others. Interacting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kerala, he said, "When a nation of 130 crore people speaks, today, that voice is heard. Be it terror or climate justice, be it in apprehending economic offenders or economic growth, today, India is at the forefront of setting the global narrative."