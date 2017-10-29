India a footballing nation: Ceppi

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament director Javier Ceppi on Sunday heaped praise on India for hosting the meet and called it a "footballing nation".

India recorded the highest attendance in a U-17 World Cup with 1,347,131 spectators. The earlier record was held by China in 1985 where 1,230,976 spectators witnessed football's marquee tournament.

"Three years of hard work by all in LOC (Local Organising Committee) and we can finally say: job was done! India, you are a footballing nation, 1,347,131 fans say so," Ceppi tweeted. India hosted 23 nations in the just concluded U-17 World Cup.

