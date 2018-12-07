India fold for 250 in first innings vs Australia

Adelaide, Dec 7 (IANS) India failed to add any further run to their overnight score before being packed for 250 on the very first ball of the second morning of the opening Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval here on Friday.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood got the last man Mohammed Shami (6) caught behind on the very first ball to deny the visitors any addition to the overnight score.

For the hosts, Hazlewood shone with three wickets, while fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took two scalps each. The spinner Nathan Lyon also bagged a couple of wickets.

Earlier on Thursday, India were reduced to 19/3 before centurion Cheteshwar Pujara's gritty 16th Test ton (123) anchored the innings to 250/9 at stumps.

Pujara, however, fell to a brilliant run out on the last ball of the opening day.

Brief Scores: India 250 (Cheteshwar Pujara 123, Rohit Sharma 37; Josh Hazlewood 3/52, Pat Cummins 2/49) vs Australia.

--IANS

tri/pgh/