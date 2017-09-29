India focused on providing humanitarian assistance to Rohingyas

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) India on Friday said its focus is on providing humanitarian assistance to displaced Rohingyas under "Operation Insaniyat".

On reports of discovering "mass graves of Rohingya Hindus", Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "We have seen press reports about these graves and have also seen the statement issued by State Councillor's office."

"We condemn terrorism in all forms. We emphasise that there is no justification for any kind of terrorism which targets civilians in this conflict.

"We hope authorities will be able to bring perpetrators of the crime to justice and that families of victims would be provided all possible assistance and normalcy would be restored," he added.

Raveesh Kumar said that India had so far sent three sorties of relief material to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and the two countries were in close touch to resolve the situation arising out of arrival of displaced persons there.

"We are committed to assisting Bangladesh and extending our full support in handling the issue," he added.

