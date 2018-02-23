India focused on finishing SA tour on a high: Raina

Cape Town, Feb 23 (IANS) India batsman Suresh Raina said that the third and final Twenty International (T20I) on Saturday gives them a good chance of ending the tour of South Africa on a good note.

India lost the first two Tests before salvaging some pride with a brilliant win in the third Test. The visitors claimed their first One-Day International (ODI) bilateral series victory in South Africa with a 5-1 margin.

Both South Africa and India have won one T20I each, with the decider scheduled for Saturday at the Newlands Stadium.

"We all had a word in team meeting (regarding the importance of the game). When you have done well in every game, you need to finish really well," Raina said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"(Captain) Virat Kohli does not take any game easily. And top of that, we have guys like (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni and (head coach) Ravi bhai (Shastri) who tell us that when you are playing deciders, it is all about enjoyment. It is about going there and win the game for the country. We are ready and excited," the Uttar Pradesh left-hander added.

Raina said that the fitness of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav is being monitored by the doctors.

The 31-year-old, who has returned to the team for this series after a gap of a year, is relying on his natural game.

"I am a player who always plays for the team and looks to make the most of the opportunity I get through my natural game. I look to improve in each and every game," he said.

"You have to play your shots. You need to take your chance. You need to see where you fit in and a lot of matches are there."

He also defended spinners Kuldeep and Yuzvender Chahal who have not done so well in the past couple of matches.

