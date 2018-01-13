India floor Bangladesh in Blind Cricket World Cup

Dubai, Jan 13 (IANS) Openers Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh struck unbeaten centuries as India hammered Bangladesh by 10 wickets at the 5th ODI Blind Cricket World Cup here on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh scored 226/8 in the stipulated 40 overs.

In reply India chased 227 without losing a wicket in 18.4 overs. Skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy (B2) remained unbeaten on 101 from 60 balls after hitting 14 fours.

Giving him company was Sunil (B3), who remained unbeaten on 105 of 57 balls after hitting 17 fours.

Ajay also impressed wth his bowling, taking 4 wickets in 8 overs. Deepak Malik (B3) and Pankaj Bhue (B3) got 2 wickets each who bowled 6 & 5 overs respectively.

India will play against Nepal on Sunday at Eden gardens Ajman Cricket Ground.

--IANS

pur/vm