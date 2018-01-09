India has been first responder to global climatic crisis: PM at first PIO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, attended the first Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary Conference where he said that India was always the first to respond to major crisis. In the first PIO Parliamentary Conference held in the national capital, to forge ties with PIOs, he said that India's humanity in responding to the crisis at world level have shown that India's humanity is a part of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means 'World is our family'. He said, "During earthquake in Nepal, flood in Sri Lanka, water problems in Maldives; India was the first to respond. When crisis struck Yemen, we saved our 4,500 people as well as 2000 others. India's humanity even in grave situations like these is a part of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."