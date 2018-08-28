India take first ever Asiad medal in table tennis

Jakarta, Aug 28 (IANS) The Indian men's table tennis team had to be content with the bronze medal following a 3-0 loss to South Korea in the semi-finals of the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

This is the first ever table tennis medal for India in Asian Games.

G. Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Anthony Amalraj went down fighting in their respective matches.

The South Koreans took the lead when Sathiyan lost 11-9, 9-11, 3-11, 3-11 to Lee Sangsu in the opening match. Kamal gave a tough fight to Jeoung Sik before going down 9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 8-11 while Amalraj lost 5-11, 7-11, 11-4, 7-11 to Jang Woojin.

