India’s First “Eco-Friendly” Cow Dung Paint Launched

Cow Dung has, for a long time, been used in numerous ways in India for a sustainable life. Ranging from fuel to fertilizer, disinfectant to incense stick, cow dung has aided the environment throughout the times. Because of its multi-prosperous qualities cow dung has been consistently tested for several production possibilities. Finally, KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission) has launched cow dung paint, India’s first innovation of eco-friendly and non-toxic paint.

India’s first “eco-friendly” paint

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways & MSME, Mr. Nitin Gadkari launched the cow dung paint on January 12, under the name “Khadi Prakritik Paint” lauding its benefits and usage for the environment as well as health.

What Are The Properties Of This Paint?

Since the foundation of the paint is cow dung itself, there is no doubting the anti-bacterial, anti-fungal ability. Not to mention that it has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards which rules out the possibility of non-availability, bad odour, and harm.

The paint has two forms, namely, distemper and plastic emulsion. The former is a decorative paint in nature and needs a binder to be used effectively while the latter is water-based and gives a smooth matte finish after application. Both the cases seem satisfactory based upon their constituents and functions. Also, the price has been set at Rs. 120 per litre and Rs. 225 per litre for distemper and emulsion respectively.

Furthermore, the paint has no hard metals which cause toxicity and thereby affect the environment hazardously. Lead, mercury, chromium, arsenic, cadmium, etc, are the hard metals mentioned above.

After soaps in October 2019, Mr. Gadkari has now launched paint based on cow dung and the efficacy is yet to be tried and tested by the public. As for the test centers, 3 reputed National Laboratories have already given the green signal.

Khadi Prakritik Paint

KVIC launched cow dung paint

What Are The Aims Of This Launch?

The huge potential in cow dung to improve society and meet the goal of sustainable development has been discovered a long time back in India. Following in the footsteps of Ayurveda, the traditional Hindu system of medicine, this launch of cow dung paint has focused on some long term benefits.

Mr. Nitin Gadkari at the launch event

Starting with the focal point, Gadkari said “the step is aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of increasing farmers’ income”, and that it is “part of an effort to improve the rural economy to such an extent that reverse migration begins from the cities to rural areas.”

While the former intent deserves brownie points since the effort for the farmers’ income is well-grounded, the latter seems a bit far-fetched, talking about reverse migration to villages from cities in a country where the rural economy has not even come to equal grounds with the forlorn conditions at present. But the intent might be from a perspective of the “think big” group so let’s leave it at that and hope for the best.

Moving on, an official statement said, “This technology will increase the consumption of cow dung as a raw material for eco-friendly products and will generate additional revenue to farmers and gaushalas. This is estimated to generate additional income of Rs 30,000 (approximately) per annum per animal to farmers/gaushalas.” thereby promising better livelihoods and economy’s upliftment.

What Does The Future Look Like If This Launch Is Rewarding?

If the paint launched by KVIC gives favourable results, it will not only promote Ayurveda to a higher level of validated practice but also protect and clean the environment in so many ways. If the paint will be used widely, it’s manufacturing will no longer be localized which will boost manufacturing on a massive scale.

Employment will be generated as we will get one step closer to self-sustainability and this technology transfer will uplift the lot of us. The reduction of greenhouse gases will directly result in a far greater quality of air. The economy too will rise from its comatose state which is the need of the hour. Climate activists will get a push as well.

Hence, the marvellous poo will benefit all and harm none. After going through the entire resume of cow dung paint, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below!

