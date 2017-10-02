India’s First ‘4-1’ Series Win over Australia and Other Highlights From 5th ODI

India have won all three ODIs vs Australia at Jamtha, Nagpur - by 99 runs on October 28, 2009; by 6 wickets on October 31, 2013 and by 7 wickets on October 1, 2017.

New Delhi: India defeated Australia in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) in Nagpur to cap off the series on a high. India had already won the series and ended up making it 4-1 against Australia.

In the fifth ODI, India chased down the target of 243 runs with seven wickets to spare. After an impressive show by bowlers, it was opener Rohit Sharma who took the game away from the visitors.

The right-hander scored 125 off 109 balls, which included 11 sixes and five fours. Besides him, Rahane chipped in with 61. Here are some of the stats from the fifth ODI between India and Australia:

1. India (4-1) have won four matches in a bilateral ODI series for the first time vs Australia.

2. India have won all three ODIs vs Australia at Jamtha, Nagpur – by 99 runs on October 28, 2009; by 6 wickets on October 31, 2013 and by 7 wickets on October 1, 2017.

3. Rohit Sharma (125 off 109 balls) has recorded his 14th century in ODIs – his sixth vs Australia.

4. Of his 14 centuries, nine have been registered by Rohit in a winning cause.

5. Rohit’s tally of six hundreds against Australia is the joint-second highest by a batsman in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar holds a record with nine centuries and Desmond Haynes had six vs Australia.

6. In ODIs this year, Rohit has posted four centuries – a distinction recorded by him for the first time, outstripping the 3 registered by him in 2015.

7. Rohit is averaging 66.37 in ODIs vs Australia – his tally being 1593 in 28 innings, including six hundreds and five fifties. Among the batsmen with 1,000 runs or more in ODIs involving India and Australia, his average is the highest.

8. Rohit’s tenth Man of the Match award in ODIs is his fourth vs Australia.

9. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, Rohit enjoys an excellent record in ODIs – his tally being 1481 at an average of 64.39 in 28 matches, including five hundreds and seven fifties.

10. Rohit Sharma took 162 innings to complete his 6,000 runs. He has become the ninth Indian batsman to accomplish the feat in ODIs. He is the third fastest to this milestone for India next only to the 136 innings by Virat Kohli and 147 by Sourav Ganguly.

11. Rohit took 42 innings to reach 2,000 runs in ODIs in India – the quickest by an Indian batsman, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s feat of reaching the milestone in 45 innings.

12. In three successive bilateral ODI series vs Australia, Rohit Sharma has top-scored for India – 491 runs (ave.122.75) in six innings in 2013-14; 441 (ave.110.25) in five innings in 2015-16 and 296 (ave.59.20) in five innings in 2017-18.

