India finish at fifth spot in Moscow Shotgun World Championship

New Delhi [India], Sept. 10 (ANI): India finished fifth in the medals tally with one gold and two silver medals at the Moscow Shotgun World Championship, which ended on Sunday.

On the concluding day, India had two teams in the Mixed Team Skeet and while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Maheshwari Chauhan finished 17th in qualification round with a combined score of 92, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Radhmmi Rathore ended 25th out of 41 teams with a score of 90.

USA and Italy won silver and bronze as the Russian pair of Nikolay Teplyy and Nadezda Konovalova emerged victorius.

Only 16 of the 76 participating nations got amongst the medals and Italy topped the tally with nine gold medals for a total of 17 medals in all. Both their Olympic Skeet Champions Gabrielle Rossetti and Diana Bacosi were also crowned World Champions in the process.

USA was the other dominant force with five gold medals for a total of twelve medals making the two countries account for 29 of the 66 medals given out. Hosts Russia were third with two golds for a total of eight.

The ISSF bandwagon now moves for its final stop in New Delhi, India, for the ISSF World Cup finals combined for Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun, scheduled for end October. (ANI)