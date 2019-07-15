India finalises protocol for importing Australian breeder sheep

India and Australia on Monday finalised a veterinary health protocol for the export of Australian breeder sheep to India. Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu and Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry Tarun Shridhar exchanged the protocol at an event here. "Agriculture, including animal husbandry, is of critical importance to both the Indian and Australian economies. It is not only related to the wool or exports to India but also the entire manufacturing sector," Sidhu told ANI.