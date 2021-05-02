India fights COVID: Central Committee recommends Nationwide lockdown; Will the Centre agree?

India has now recorded over 4L fresh cases and the situation is only getting worrisome from hereon. While the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has extended the lockdown in the National Capital for one week, the Central Committee and experts are now pressing upon a Nationwide Lockdown. This amidst the surge in the cases which is now being witnessed across Bengal and Karnataka as well. The COVID-19 task force is now urging the Centre for a nationwide lockdown in order to break the transmission. The doctors and experts from AIIMS and ICMR have collectively stated in the media reports that a nationwide lockdown is the need of the hour. Watch the video to know more.