‘India Fighting 2 Wars Against China, COVID & at Border’: Kejriwal

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, 22 June, said India is fighting "two wars against China" – one at the border and another due to the coronavirus "sent by China" – adding that India will win both.

“We are fighting two wars against China – at the border and against the virus which was sent by China. Our 20 brave soldiers didn’t back down. Even we won’t retreat and win both the wars,” said Kejriwal.

He added that this is not the time for politics.

"“The entire country is standing with doctors and soldiers. We all have to fight these two wars together and there should be no politics and groupism in this.”" - Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi

His comments came days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with China, in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh on 15 June.

Meanwhile, the national capital is grappling with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the city recorded 59,746 total cases and 2,175 deaths. It has overtaken Tamil Nadu with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra.

According to Kejriwal, around 12,000 patients were recovering at home.

