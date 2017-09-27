India to fight against Pakistan along with SAARC nations at South Asian Boxing Championship

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 27 (ANI): India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan during the South Asian boxing Championship, which will also see other SAARC countries participating including Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh amongst others.

India will be hosting the South Asian boxing Championship for the first time in Guwahati from December 6 to 10, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said after its executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

"It was also announced that India for the first time will be hosting the South Asian Championship from December 6th-10th in Guwahati and India International Open tournament, New Delhi in the third week of January for the elite men and women during the fifth executive committee meeting of the federation which was attended by BFI executive committee members and was chaired by the President Mr. Ajay Singh," the BFI said in a statement.

The tournament will also see countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine among other top boxing nations participating.

The BFI has announced that Capt. G. Manoharan will be responsible for the Youth Mens team; Bhaskar Bhatt will be in charge of the Youth (Women) squad and M.S. Dhaka will be in charge of junior men. (ANI)