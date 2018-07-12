India to field against England in 1st ODI

Nottingham, July 12 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to field against England in the first One-Day International (ODI) match at Trent Bridge here on Thursday.

For India, pacer Siddharth Kaul made his debut while England have included Dawid Malan in the team.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

