India is favourite destination for foreign investment: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that India is the most favourite destination for foreign investment while urging the Indian Diaspora in Zimbabwe to invest in India. Naidu while addressing the Indian Diaspora said, "India is the most favourite destination for foreign investment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a three line mantra to all i.e. Reform, Perform and transform. In India reforms are having in full swing, in every sector." Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Zimbabwe's Harare yesterday.