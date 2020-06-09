India’s Favorite Parle-G Biscuit’s Sales Soar Highest In 8 Years During Lockdown

Dunking a Parle-G biscuit into the steamingly hot cup of tea or milk and artfully biting it off before it crumbles, is something that we all Indians easily relate to. That’s so because this iconic product of Parle Products has been a part of the lives of Indians for 82 whole years now.

Parle-G Record Highest Sales

Parle-G has been a general favorite munching snack of India since ever. But suddenly, the biscuit’s sales soared during the COVID-19 lockdown period of three months, from March to May, the highest in the past 8 years!

“We’ve grown our overall market share by nearly 5 percent. And 80– 90 percent of this growth has come from Parle-G sales. This is unprecedented. As a result of the high growth, Parle as a company has gained a market share of over 500 bps.” said Mayank Shah, category head at Parle Products.

The company did not share the exact sales statistics but hinted well at the steep rise in the graph of biscuit sales.

Values Of The Product Behind

The record-breaking sales of Parle-G biscuits are apparent due to its affordability, and since the lockdown brought a wave of a financial crisis with it, low-cost Parle-G biscuits must have helped a lot in surviving through the tough times. Suffice to say that the sale of the 5-rupees-a-pack biscuit was rampant during the three months of lockdown.

“We had several state governments requisitioning us for biscuits. They were in constant touch with us, asking about our stock positions. Several NGOs bought humongous quantities from us. We were lucky to have restarted production from March 25 onwards,” said Mayank Shah.

Crowds of migrant laborers en route to their home states confided in the biscuit, and also, many people stocked it at home given the uncertainties prevailing in the country.

Besides this, various organizations and individuals distributed the packets of Parle-G to the needy people.

Parle-G’s factories and distribution channels were quick to resume the function; only within a week of the lockdown, to ensure product availability at the retail outlets in the country, keeping note of the surging demand for the biscuit.

Twitter Celebrating The Success

On this occasion, the Twitterati were more than delighted in sharing their stories of Parle-G and the brand seemed overwhelmed to achieve the astonishing feat.

Thank you for spreading #ParleG love, kindness & warmth to our Indians. Good karma comes back. We are happy to be #BharatKaApnaBiscuit https://t.co/JgSaSs4EQ9 — Parle-G (@officialparleg) June 9, 2020





During #lockdown, we distributed 5000 @officialparleg biscuits and water bottles to keep #Migrant hyderated and energetic. Your product is ultimate during #COVID19 crisis. Congratulations for record sales to whole team of @ParleFamily. #BharatKaApnaBiscuit pic.twitter.com/W4a4r18jNy — Highway Darbar-FoodBank (@mohdzafar10) June 9, 2020





Introduced in 1939, Parle-G has always been a popularly chosen product among middle-income households of India. As of 2012, it had a 35% dominant share of the Indian biscuit market and as of 2011, as per Neilson Consumer Survey, it was the largest selling biscuit brand in the world.

It’s an exemplar of a strategically established national brand that successfully dominates in the market today.

