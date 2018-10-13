India Fashion Week paid tribute to Article 377 judgement by hosting 'Rainbow'show

The Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week saw a unique tribute to the judgement given on Article 377 on its last day. Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) presenting the Fashion Week in association with NEXA Spring Summer'19 held from October 10 to 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium put up a 'Rainbow'show. Various designers participated in the show and interpreted their designs to showcase their support to the Supreme Court's verdict decriminalising the draconian law. The event was graced by actors Swara Bhaskar and Huma Qureshi who supported the cause.