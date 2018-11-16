India Fashion Week to launch Gen-Z, a platform for budding designers

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The India Fashion Week, in its Autumn Winter'19 season to be held here next year, will launch Gen-Z, a dedicated platform for budding designers from the country.

The Fashion Design Council of India and fashion platform 6Degree will launch Gen-Z, a platform for young talent to showcase their designs on a global scale.

Industry stalwarts will select five budding designers to showcase their collections at the India Fashion Week.

Gen-Z is a platform for designers who are from a year into their label to maximum 3 years. The selected designers will be groomed by industry leaders, showcased on India's largest fashion platform and managed by 6Degree to give their label a head-start in business and brand growth.

FDCI President Sunil Sethi said in a statement: "As a representative of fashion designers in India, we feel responsible to usher the business of fashion in India, forward. And that requires young and creative designers to come and share the responsibility by bringing new ideas to the table.

"Hence, Gen-Z plays an important role in giving budding designers a boost which in turn will help the fashion industry. We hope this turns out as a career positive step for all the budding designers involved."

According to Nikhil Hegde, Co-Founder and CEO, 6Degree, "There is so much talent in the Indian Fashion Industry, but the challenges faced by retailers make it difficult for the new designers to demonstrate their skills and establish a strong brand.

"Gen-Z is a positive step towards introducing this talent to the masses and give them the due recognition."

