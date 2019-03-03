India failed at OIC: Congress' Manish Tewari

While aaddressing the press conference in Delhi, Congress party leader Manish Tewari said, "What happened in Abu Dhabi is extremely disturbing for India and every citizen of the country, The Organisation of Islamic Coopertaion (OIC) passed the resolution in which they condemn in the strongest possible terms recent wave of 'Indian terrorism' in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He went on and asked the Prime Minister and External Minister of India "Is this your diplomatic achievement, that you got India labeled as a terrorist state. Is this your great diplomatic achievement."