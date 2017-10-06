India failed to cause problems for opponents, says Matos

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India coach Luis Norton De Matos on Friday said his side failed to cause the problems for their opponents in their first match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here.

The coach said he is unhappy with the result 0-3 result and would like to go on a positive note in the next match.

"We started the game little bit shy because we lacked experience. The team is going through the transition period and need to put some problems for opponents but we failed. We are finding it difficult to make the last pass," he said.

"As I said yesterday, that there was a big gap between our team and other teams in our group but I think we concede a stupid first goal.

"Until the half time it was possible to keep the result but in the second half, we conceded another goal which shows the inexperience," he added.

The coach also said that the third goal was punishment for them.

"For us it was important to score a goal to make it 1-2 beause from that we can go for another one, fight for the result," he said.

"But the third goal is the punishment for us. But I would like to see a 2-1 scoreline in order to fight for the result. and yes I am not happy with the result," he added.

Commenting on India's performance, the opponent's John Hackworth said: "India played beyond our expectations. They are good side and their counter attack was good which caused many problems for us. The Indian goalkeeper and the two centrebacks were exceptional."

