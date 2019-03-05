India faces far more serious version of state-sponsored terrorism: Naval Chief Sunil Lanba

New Delhi, Mar 05 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, Admiral Sunil Lanba attended the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue on Tuesday. He talked about the serious issues such as terrorism, while addressing at the event. He said, ''India however faces a far more serious version of this state-sponsored terrorism. We have all witnessed the horrific scale of extremists attack on Indian state of JandK, just 3 weeks ago.'' He also said, ''The Indo-pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and few countries in this part of world have been spared by this cause. Global nature which terrorism has acquired in recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat.''