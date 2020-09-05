As India faces beligerant China, joining military alliance will be realpolitik realism, not sovereign surrender

India's independence was preceded by the end of bloody World War 2 that killed an estimated 7-8 crore, and thereafter divided the world into binary camps of cold war, that subsequently set in. India was mulling over its own tryst with destiny with understandable aversions to colonialism and imperialism " as subservience to a foreign power had seen India's share of global wealth plummet from 30 percent in the mid-18th century to less than 3 percent by 1947.

An idealist, India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru viewed 'freedom' from a wider yoke of psychological, economic, military, cultural and economic trap of 'alliances' that willy-nilly entailed choosing one of the alternative superpowers.

He made common cause with Josip Tito, Gamal Abdel Nasser, Sukarno and Kwame Nkrumah to envision the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM). The morality of NAM was etched in it 'abstention from the use of arrangements of collective defense to serve the particular interests of any of the big powers'. The pre-condition for its membership was an avowed commitment against joining any multilateral military alliances with either of the 'big powers', especially if it was, 'deliberately concluded in the context of Great Power conflicts'.

Nehru was ideologically convinced about the philosophical nobility and intellectuality of NAM, and emerging India took aid from both the 'camps' and endorsed or opposed each, at multilateral forums. However, global and regional dynamics have evolutionary churns that insist on practicality over 'theoretical morality', and the 1962 Indo-China War was one turning point.

In 1965, support by one of the founding members of NAM, ie, Indonesia, to Pakistan and the relative cold shoulder by the Soviets were unmistakable signs of realpolitik that warranted a relook at the residual shelf life of NAM-led, isolationism.

Indira Gandhi was no Nehru and just months before the 1971 Indo-Pak War, she signed the 'Indo-Soviet Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation' that made its position less ambivalent, as Pakistan was already a member of the US-propped SEATO and CENTO.

Even though the war was fought directly with each other, the shadow optics of 'quasi-alliances' were in full display as the US-led Task Force 74, led by the aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, sailed menacingly into the Bay of Bengal, as did the reciprocal component of Soviet Navy's nuclear submarine, cruisers and destroyers from Vladivostok.

India won 1971 singularly and ultimately did not require Soviet intervention against the US flotilla, but soon went back to professing its half-hearted NAM posturing.

Cut to 2020, cold war dynamics have ebbed, and a new belligerent called China is upsetting the global applecart. Powered by the Chinese juggernaut, the hegemonic and expansionist instincts push the PLA to assert its militaristic footprint from the 'Horn of Africa' at Djibouti, and the South China Seas, to even attempting land-grab of Bhutan, Nepal and India. Whereas, Russia is a pale and diminishing shadow of USSR, and the USA is getting fatigued and finding the role of a superpower, unsustainable unilaterally. Amidst these tectonic changes in 'Rising East', the European continent is saddled with its own stagnations and that essentially leaves India as the only plausible 'pivot' to conjoin with any other power to counter Chinese expansionism.

With lingering memories of the Cold War, Russia is tactically keeping out of the costly war of attrition between the US and China, as it remains suspicious of both. This situationally leads to a natural gravitation of 'free-world' sensibilities with an underlying realpolitik agenda of 'Sino-wariness' between Washington DC and Delhi.

The current status of India-US as 'natural allies' has led to a significant cooperation in the strategic calculus but still falls short of a 'military alliance'. For the US, India is a partner which is extended sensitive information, weaponry and strategic posturing " but no commitment like 'massive retaliation' that cements the NATO alliance.

India has signed the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), the clearance-based Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), however the last of the four foundational agreements, ie, Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) that could facilitate exchange of geospatial, topographical, nautical and aeronautical information and services between Delhi and US National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), is still pending.

Story continues