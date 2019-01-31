India face New Zealand, Bangladesh in ICC World Cup warm-up ties

Dubai, Jan 31 (IANS) As part of the preparations for the ICC World Cup, India will play New Zealand and Bangladesh in two official warm-up games on May 25 and 28 respectively at The Oval and Cardiff, the ICC announced on Thursday.

All 10 competing nations will play two official warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, which will take place at four venues across England and Wales.

The ticketing and broadcast information will be released in April.

The fixtures will be held over five days between May 24-28 and will be hosted at four of the official CWC19 tournament venues: Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.

Besides the high profile clash between India and New Zealand, there are a number of other crucial matches, including the one between hosts England and traditional rivals Australia, and Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the global governing body of the sport, the warm-up fixtures will be 50 over per side but will not carry official ODI status as the teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.

Commenting on the warm-up fixtures, ICC men's World Cup 2019 Managing Director Steve Elworthy said: "It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC men's cricket World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer.

"These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the cricket World Cup," he added.

According to the schedule, on May 24, Pakistan will face Afghanistan at Bristol while Sri Lanka will play South Africa at Wales.

On May 25, England face Australia at Hampshire while India take on New Zealand at The Oval. The third day's action will witness South Africa facing the West Indies at Bristol while Pakistan play Bangladesh at Wales.

On May 27, Australia take on Sri Lanka at Hampshire while England battle Afghanistan at The Oval.

The final day of the warm-up ties will witness the Windies playing New Zealand at Bristol while India take on Bangladesh at Wales.

