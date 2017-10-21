India to face Pakistan in final Asia Cup Hockey Super-4 match

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct.21 (ANI): India will take on Pakistan in their third and final Super 4 match of the 10th men's Asia Cup hockey in Dhaka today.

High on confidence, an in-form India would look to maintain their unbeaten run.

India, the top-ranked side in the tournament, will start as overwhelming favourites against the world ranked 13 Pakistan.

India are on top of the table in Super 4 stage with four points from a win and a draw, followed by Malaysia (3 points), Korea (2 points) and Pakistan (1) from two games each.

In today's match, a draw would be enough for India to seal their place in the Sunday's summit clash as they enjoy a better goal difference than any other side.

Meanwhile in the other Super 4 game of the day, Korea will face Malaysia. (ANI with inputs)