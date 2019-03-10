India can go to any extent to fight terrorism: Gen VK Singh

Minister of States for External Affairs VK Singh on Monday said that the IAF strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, was a decisive step and paradigm shift reflecting that India can go to any extent to fight against terrorism. He said, "The air strike was a decisive decision of the government which is a paradigm shift that India can go to any extent to fight against terrorism. Every citizen of the country has appreciated this". Expressing his confidence on the voters of his constituency, he said, "The image of Ghaziabad has improved. People will vote in even greater number this time. Anyone who thinks for the betterment of the country will vote for the BJP. The election commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections. The dates for the seven phases are April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 06, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.