India extends hand of 'insaniyat' to help Dhaka with Rohingya refugees

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) India on Thursday extended humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh by flying down food and other essential items to the neighbour to help it deal with the huge influx of Rohingyas who have fled from Myanmar.

The relief material will be delivered in multiple consignments under "Operation Insaniyat", with the first tranche to be flown to Chittagong by an Indian Air Force plane later on Thursday evening.

The assistance, according to an External Affairs Ministry statement, was extended in response to the "humanitarian crisis being faced on account of the large influx of refugees into Bangladesh".

Dhaka had earlier sought New Delhi's help in addressing the problems faced by the Bangladesh government as hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have entered that country after fleeing persecution in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state.

The relief material consists of items required urgently by the affected people, namely rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tea, ready to eat noodles, biscuits, mosquito nets, the statement said.

"India has always responded readily and swiftly to any crisis in Bangladesh, in keeping with the close ties of friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh.

"India stands ready to provide any assistance required by the government of Bangladesh in this hour of need," the statement said.

