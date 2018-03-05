India to extend support to increase investments in Europe

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar on Monday assured that India is committed to extending support to Indian industries' focused efforts to increase investments in European countries. Delivering the keynote address at the 4th India-Europe 29 Business Forum, organised by FICCI and the Ministry of External Affairs, Akbar said India is "assiduously furthering the global goal of shared prosperity." He also highlighted the government programmes that contributed to the socio-economic transformation of the country.