India to extend support for establishing film city in Bangladesh

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on January 14 met a Bangladeshi delegation led by his counterpart Muhammad H Mahmud in New Delhi. Both the sides agreed to promote further bilateral relationship in Information and Broadcasting Sector. A formal MoU for the co-production of a film on BangaBandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also inked. The film will be directed by filmmaker Shyam Benegal, and to be released as part of centenary celebrations of BangaBandhu. India and Bangladesh also agreed to scale up joint production and exchange of programs between official broadcasters and Radio. India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between NFDC and BFDC.