India expresses concern over chemical weapons use

The Hague, March 15 (IANS) India has expressed deep concern about new allegations on the use of chemical weapons from different parts of the world.

"My delegation is deeply concerned about new allegations on the use of chemical weapons from different parts of the world," Venu Rajamony, Permanent Representative of India to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said while addressing the ongoing 87th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

"It has been India's consistent position that the use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, under any circumstances, cannot be justified and the perpetrators of such abhorrent acts must be held accountable," Rajamony said.

"The use of chemical weapons is in complete disregard of humanity, and is reprehensible and contrary to the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention as well as accepted international legal norms."

Rajamony said that India attached great importance to the Chemical Weapons Convention, and stood for its full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation.

"The Organisation has secured the commitment of 192 nations to the Convention, thereby achieving near universality," he said.

"We call upon the remaining states that are not parties to the Convention to consider acceding to the Convention at the earliest."

--IANS

ab/bg