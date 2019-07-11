India to expeditiously complete work on Kartarpur corridor informs MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday informed about the Kartarpur corridor project. He said that India is fully committed to this project and want this project to expeditiously complete. He also gave the latest developments on the infrastructure work and said that the state of the art passenger terminal and four lane highway which are going to connect the corridor to the national highway are ongoing and the work will be completed on time by September and October 2019 respectively. Kumar also emphasized that other issues related to Kartarpur corridor project will be discussed with Pakistan on coming 14th July.