India expects China to restore peace on border: MEA

New Delhi, July 02 (ANI): held a press conference in the national capital. While briefing the mediapersons on India-China border issue in Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on July 2 said that New Delhi expects Beijing to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols. “We expect the Chinese side to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols,” he said. A dreadful clash took place in Galwan Valley on June 15-16 between Indian and Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Over 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the clash, as confirmed by Indian administration.