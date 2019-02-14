India expected to give befitting reply as it did in past: Mohan Bhagwat on Pulwama attack

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that India has shown multiple times in the past that it knows to give "tit for tat" to the attacks it bears on border areas, and "hoped" the military will take appropriate action over the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 40 CRPF personnel were martyred on Thursday after a suicide bomber rammed his car, which was loaded with 350 kgs of IED material, into a CRPF convoy.