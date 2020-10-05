India Exceeds WHO-Advised 140 COVID Tests Per Day Per Mn: Govt

India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organization by nearly six times. Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average, reported ANI, citing Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India Exceeds WHO-Advised 140 COVID Tests Per Day Per Mn: Health Ministry

India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organization by nearly six times, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday, 5 October, according to ANI.



Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average, reported ANI, citing Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





