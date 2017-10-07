India A eves lose to Australian Capital Territory in AHL

Perth, Oct 7 (IANS) The India A women's hockey team completed their Australian Hockey League campaign with a 0-2 loss to Australian Capital Territory in Pool D to finish at an overall ninth position in the league here on Saturday.

Two goals from Jessica Smith (18th minute, 53) were enough for Australian Capital Territory to register the win.

India A got off to a good start in the first quarter as they produced some fine attacking play which saw them win two penalty quarters.

However, the visitors were unable to convert either which saw Australian Capital Territory gain control of the match to end the first quarter goalless.

The second quarter saw both teams having almost equal possession but the difference was the shots taken at goal where Australian Capital Territory dominated as they took more shots at India's goal.

This meant that the Australians took the lead through a well-crafted team move in the 18th minute which was finished by Jessica Smith to end the second quarter with a 1-0 score-line.

Both the teams were equally dominant going forward in the third quarter as they earned two penalty corners each, but neither could convert.

Australian Capital Territory took control of the game in the latter half of the third quarter but their efforts on goal were well saved by the Indian defence.

India had to convert their opportunities in the fourth quarter if they were to make a comeback into the match.

However, that was not to be the case as their penalty corner was saved by ACT's Goalkeeper Renee Hunter.

The Australians then made the most of their attacking flair as Jessica Smith scored her second of the game in the 53rd minute to make it 2-0.

India tried to retaliate in the dying stages of the game, but they could not produce any shots on target against a resolute Australian Capital Territory defence as the match ended 2-0 in the latter's favour.

