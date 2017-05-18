India will do everything to save Jadhav: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday welcomed the International Court of Justice's verdict on Kulbhusban Jadhav, and said that India would leave no stone unturned to save him.

"I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save Kulbhushan Jadhav," Sushma Swaraj tweeted, minutes after the ICJ passed a favourable verdict on Jadhav.

"The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India," she said.

"We are grateful to Harish Salve for presenting India's case so effectively before ICJ."

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday asked Pakistan not to execute alleged spy Kulbushan Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.

--IANS

ruwa/rn