India-EU needs to work together to prevent and combat terrorism among others: Netherlands PM

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte suggested on Thursday that India and European Union (EU) needs to work together in order to prevent and combat terrorism, radicalisation and extremism that are threatening Europe as much as India. He said, "India-EU needs to work together to prevent and combat terrorism, radicalisation and extremism which threatens Europe as much as India. Netherlands is supporting India in its goal to step up its regional capacity and to keep Indo-Pacific free, open and rule based." He added that in Netherlands' view India is an obvious candidate for permanent seat of an expanded Security council in United Nations.