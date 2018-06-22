India, EU discuss counter-terrorism, maritime security

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) discussed counter-terrorism and maritime security among other issues in a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini in Brussels.

"Federica Mogherini and Minister (Sushma) Swaraj discussed in depth foreign policy and security cooperation, namely on counter-terrorism, cybercrime, maritime security, as well as in the Indian Ocean," the EU said in a statement following the meeting on Friday.

Both sides also addressed developments in their respective neighbourhoods, such as the issues of Rohingya refugees, and the situation in Afghanistan and the Maldives, as well as the ongoing diplomatic work for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

"Good progress has been made in bringing the EU-India Strategic Partnership to its full potential, notably in the fields of energy and climate change, environment, ICT, transport, research and innovation, as well as space with the signature of the Agreement on Earth Observation Data Exchange in March 2018," the statement said.

Mogherini also informed Sushma Swaraj on the preparation of a new EU Joint Communication on India, "which will provide direction for increased cooperation in the coming years, as well as the EU's upcoming strategy to enhance, in a sustainable manner, EU-Asia connectivity".

"They exchanged views on creating the conditions to increase trade and investment flows," the statement said.

