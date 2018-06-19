India, EU committed to respecting Paris Agreement: President Kovind

Emphasising on the need for clean energy and climate change, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said India and the European Union (EU) are united in their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement. While addressing a gathering of diplomats, policy makers and academics in Athens on the subject "India and Europe in a Changing World", President Kovind said India was scaling up the share of non-fossil fuels in its energy mix, which will go up from the current 31 per cent to 53 per cent by 2027.