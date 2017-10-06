India, EU agree to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade
India and the European Union on Friday decided to increase cooperation in counter-terrorism and areas of trade as Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Union Council President Donald Franciszek Tusk witnessed signing of agreements in New Delhi. Expressing happiness, PM Modi said that India, EU relations have strengthened after last year's summit in Brussels and both agreed to fight against terrorism together.