India, Ethiopia sign agreements on trade, communication

President Ramnath Kovind and his Ethiopian counterpart on Thursday witnessed signing and exchange of agreements between the two countries on trade, communication and media to boost bilateral ties. In a joint statement, President Kovind said India will work closely with Ethiopia to develop trade, investment and people to people relations. He also added that the two nations will work together in United Nations. The president further assured that his government will support, through line of credit of US $195 million for power transmission sector and medicines worth US $2 million.